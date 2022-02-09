Writing With Fire, Indian Documentary On Dalit Women Journalists, Nominated For Oscars
Writing With Fire, an India documentary directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh has received a shortlisted nomination under the Best Documentary category.
The documentary is based on the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India's only newspaper run by Dalit women journalists. This represents India in the 94th Oscars.
For debutante directors Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, this was an unbelievable moment, where the former shared a video recording their reaction upon receiving their nomination.
The director duo's reaction says it all
The Academy Award Oscar ceremony would be taking place on March 27, where the winners would be announced at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.
