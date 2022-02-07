Yuzvendra Chahal Shines As India Begin Rohit Sharma's Reign With Resounding Win Over West Indies
Rohit Sharma took charge of the Indian team for the first time since being appointed as captain when India took on West Indies. The match was also India's 1,000th ODI.
Opting to bowl first, India got off to a flier with Mohammed Siraj and Washington Sundar getting rid of the West Indies top-order for just 45 runs.
Yuzvendra Chahal piled on the away side's misery by striking twice in his first over. He first dismissed Nicholas Pooran and followed it up by getting rid of West Indies captain Keiron Pollard for a first-ball duck.
Jason Holder was the only West Indies batter who held firm hitting a fighting half-century. His 78-run stand with Fabian Allen rescued West Indies from a perilous position.
However, Prasidh Krishna dismissed Holder before Sundar and Chahal wrapped up the West Indies inning for 176 runs.
India began their chase with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan taking the West Indies' bowlers to the cleaners. The duo brought up their 50-run stand in just nine overs.
Sharma looked in great touch as he brought up his 50 in just 42 balls. The Mumbai Indians player hit 10 fours and one six in his 51-ball 60.
Alzarri Joseph gave West Indies a much-needed breakthrough getting rid of Sharma before dismissing Virat Kohli in the same over.
India lost Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in quick succession but Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda brought India home with their unbeated 62-run stand for the fifth wicket.