ICC U-19 World Cup: Team India Lifts Trophy For Fifth Consecutive Time
Led by Yash Dhull, India's U-19 cricket squad on Saturday defeated England in the finals of ICC World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.
England won the toss and chose to bat first. Raja Bawa's five-wicket haul set the tone for team India. Ravi Kumar also chipped in with 4/34.
Kumar rendered the first blow to English batting after taking opener Jacob Bethell in the second over only.
England set a target of 190 runs for India. After initial setback of a wicket in the second ball, boys in blue looked in a bit of trouble. But Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed's 49-run partnership eased the trouble.
The final overs of the match were a thriller and India's number 8, Dinesh Bana, started hitting back-to-back boundaries. He finished in style with 14 balls remaining.