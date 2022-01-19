Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen Set Up Convincing Win For South Africa Over India In First ODI
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer was handed his ODI debut for India.
India started the match strongly after Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin got rid of the South African openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock for 58 runs.
South Africa then lost Aiden Markram following a run out and were at 69-3 when Rassis van der Dussen joined captain Bavuma in the middle.
Bavuma and van der Dussen negated the pressure from the Indian bowlers before accelerating the scoring after the 40th over. The duo both notched their respective centuries as their 204-run stand propelled South Africa to 296-4.
Chasing 297 to win, India lost captain KL Rahul to Aiden Markram for just 12 runs in the eight over to leave India 48-1.
Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli batted steadily as they chipped at the 297-run target. Dhawan notched up his fifty before being bowled by Keshav Maharaj.
Former captain Kohli brought up his fifty and looked in good touch to lead India's chase. However, he lost his wicket after an unlucky bottom edge presented Bavuma a simple catch.
The Indian batting crumbled after Dhawan and Kohli's departure with Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo getting rid of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer to leave India tottering at 188-6.
Shardul Thakur's fighting fifty was in vain as South Africa won the match by 31 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.