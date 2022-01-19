Sania Mirza To Retire After 2022 Season, States "Body Is Wearing Down"
After a marvellous career of 21 years in tennis court, ace player Sania Mirza is retiring post the 2022 season, stating that her "body is wearing down". This decision has also been influenced by the ongoing pandemic.
This decision came after her first-round defeat in women's doubles at the Australian Open. The 35-year-old stated how "recovery is taking longer". She also mentioned how her travelling schedule is putting her 3-year-old at risk.
Mirza first debuted in 2001. What followed was an illustrious career where she won a total of six grand slams in the Doubles category. This includes three women's and three mixed doubles feat.
Mirza's career peak was the partnership with Martina Hingis, where the duo (called Santina) won 16 titles, including the Wimbledon, US Open and the Australian Open in a row. Santina was ranked No.1 in women's doubles.