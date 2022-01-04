India Starts Vaccine Drive For 15-18-Year-Olds, Day 1 Records More Than 40 Lakh First Dose Shots
India started off its vaccine drive for teenagers, in the 15 to 18 age group, to combat the rising threat of Omicron across the country.
According to the CoWIN portal data, more than 40 lakh teenagers have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.
Union Health Minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya went on Twitter to celebrate this occasion, hailing it as another achievement of India's vaccine drive.
ALSO READ
India v South Africa Second Test: Proteas End Day One At 35, Trail India By 167 Runs