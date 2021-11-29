India v New Zealand 1st Test: New Zealand Draw 1st Test At Clutch, Ashwin Makes Another Record
It was a challenging task for New Zealand to chase down the target of 284 on Kanpur’s tricky pitch.
The Kiwis had a rough start to their second innings after losing opener Will Young, caught on plumb LBW by Ravichandran Ashwin.
After the wicket of Tom Latham, Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh's record, becoming the third highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket.
Indian bowlers continued to display their consistency, scalping wickets one after the other. Ravindra Jadeja scalped 4 wickets, Ashwin picked 3.
The 9th wicket partnership of Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel was the last stroke of hope for New Zealand to draw the match.
Jadeja was looking for another 5-wicket haul in the last over but Rachin Ravindra stood tall, helping New Zealand to draw the first test at Kanpur.
The second test match will be taking place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 3 December.
Shreyas Iyer was declared as the Player of the Match after his scintillating debut performance with the bat in both innings.
