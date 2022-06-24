India v Leicestershire: KS Bharat Shines With An Unbeaten 70-Run Knock To Help India End Day 1 At 246/8
India had a rocky start to their 4-day practice Test match against Leicestershire. The match is to help Team India get acclimatised to the English conditions.
Four Indian players, namely Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna featured for Leicestershire to get equal match time for practice.
Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and opted to bat first. He started off the first innings alongside Shubman Gill. But Gill was quickly dismissed by Will Davis.
Sharma was soon dismissed at 25 by Roman Walker. Virat Kohli was joined by Hanuma Vihari but Walker was quick to get the early wicket of Vihari. India were 54/3
India soon lost the wickets of Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli started building a vital partnership with KS Bharat where the duo completed their 50-run stand.
Walker later got the big wicket of Kohli, breaking his vital partnership with Bharat. The latter went on to complete his half-century.
Roman Walker completed a spectacular 5-wicket haul after dismissing Shardul Thakur. KS Bharat remains unbeaten at 70-runs before rain forced umpires to call it Stumps as India ended Day 1 at 246/8.
ALSO READ
India Reopens Embassy In Afghanistan After 10 Months, Sends Relief For Earthquake Victims