New Covid Norms Allow Foreign Travellers To Enter India Without RT-PCR, Quarantine
India has revised rules for international travellers. Now travellers just need to fill a self-declaration form online at the Air Suvidha web portal, sharing their 14 days travel history.
The new guidelines would come into effect from February 14 onwards, as stated by the Union Health Ministry.
Despite the relaxation in guidelines, the ministry highlighted the "need to monitor the continuously changing virus". At the same time, the guidelines were relaxed considering the need to take up economic activities in an unhindered manner.
But the relaxed guidelines are only applicable for international passengers, arriving from 72 countries that match the Indian govt.'s vaccination reciprocal programme. These include the US, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, Australia.