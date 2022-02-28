Flight By Flight, Indian Students Return Home As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Simmers
As the fighting in Ukraine continues, after Vladimir Putin declared a military invasion, Indian students have been sending out SOS messages, awaiting evacuation.
The Indian govt has started evacuation of the citizens stranded there.
Alternate evacuation routes via Poland and Romania have also been activated as Ukraine shut its air space owing to Russian air raids.
Some students have been taking shelter in the underground bunkers with limited supply of food and water as Russian military continues to attack Ukraine.
States like Tamil Nadu and Odisha announced that the state government would bear the flight expenses of students returning from Ukraine.
While hundreds of students safely returned home, several of them are stuck at the Polish border. These students alleged they were beaten and assaulted by the Ukrainian military.
