Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Scoring International Male Footballer With 111 Goals
Image: Twitter/@selecaoportugal
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the highest scoring male international footballer after scoring his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal against Ireland.
Ronaldo also equalled Sergio Ramos's European men's caps record with his 180th appearance for Portugal. Malaysia's Soh Chin Ann currently holds the men's record with 195 caps.
Iran's Ali Daei held the previous record with 109 goals.
Ronaldo's rival Lionel Messi is joint eight on the all-time list with 76 goals from 151 matches for Argentina.