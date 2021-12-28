In Pictures: Doctors In Delhi Protest Over NEET Counselling
Resident doctors have been protesting for 22 days now demanding NEET-PG 2021 Counselling be expedited. On Monday, resident doctors were allegedly beaten and later detained by the Delhi Police.
The protesting doctors were detained as they tried to move towards Supreme Court demanding a fast-track hearing of cases causing the delay in NEET-PG Counselling.
Due to the pandemic, the National Board of Examination postponed NEET from January to April and further pushed it to September.
The FORDA said the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling has led to shortage of junior resident doctors, causing the resident doctors to be overburdened, especially in the pandemic.
The delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 Counselling stems from a case being heard in the Supreme Court.
According to Medical Counselling Committee, its order from July 30, 2021 instituting OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota has been challenged in court with a hearing set for January 6, 2022.
