2 Killed, Several Injured As Agnipath Protests Turn Violent, Internet Suspended in Parts of Bihar
Protest against the Indian Army's new recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' continued in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.
2 casualties have been reported till now, including a 19-year-old from Warangal, Telangana as the protest takes a violent turn.
Bihar has been the centre of the violence where the house of Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi in West Champaran was attacked by protestors. Mobile internet services have been suspended in 12 districts.
In Uttar Pradesh, a mob in Ballia torched a railway coach and damaged railway station properties. More than 12 trains have been set on fire and more than 300 trains have been affected.
According to Railways, around 214 trains got cancelled, 90 trains could not make it to their respective destinations and 11 trains were diverted.
The recruitment scheme has received sharp criticism from the protestors because of the length of service, no pension provisions and age restriction, making many aspirants ineligible to apply.
Following the protest, the age limit for Agnipath has now been raised to 23. The government has urged protestors to not damage national property.
The Agnipath Scheme is a recruitment process for soldiers in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy for a four-year short-term contractual basis.
