Smriti Mandhana Hits 50 As India Beat Pakistan By 9 Wickets In Commonwealth Games ‘22
Smriti Mandhana’s 50 helped India-W defeat Pakistan-W by 9 wickets to keep their CWG medal hopes alive.
Bismah Maroof won the toss for Pakistan and elected to bat first. Meghna Singh provided an early jolt, after dismissing Iram Javed for a duck.
Captain Maroof and Muneeba Ali completed their 50-run stand, helping Pakistan to stabilise the inning.
The Indian bowlers started picking wickets in quick succession. They bowled out Pakistan for 99.
In the second inning, Tuba Hassan picked the wicket of Shafali Verma, who returned back to the pavilion after scoring 16 runs.
Smriti Mandhana started building a crucial stand with Sabbhineni Meghana. Mandhana soon completed her 50.
She remained unbeaten at 63 to ensure an eight-wicket victory for Team India.
India will face Barbados on August 3. They need a victory to confirm their semi-final berth and keep their CWG medal hopes alive.
