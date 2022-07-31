Jeremy Lalrinnunga Wins Second Gold For India In Men's 67kg Weightlifting Category
Mizoram's Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifted a total of 300kg in the 67kg weightlifting category to ensure India's second gold medal in the CWG '22.
The 19-year-old lifted 140kg in the 'Snatch' category. His attempt of lifting 136kg in the first attempt broke the previous CWG record.
In the 'Clean and Jerk' category, the youngster lifted 160kg to confirm his gold medal. This was India's second gold medal and fifth medal overall in the CWG '22.
With a total of 300kg, Lalrinnunga created a new all-time best record in the history of the Commonwealth Games.
ALSO READ
Mirabai Chanu, Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary And Bindyarani Devi Open India's Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games