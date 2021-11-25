India v New Zealand 1st Test: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja Lead India To 258/4 On Day One
Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut for India and received his Test cap from Sunil Gavaskar.
Ajinkya Rahane won the toss for India, electing to bat first in Green Park. On a batting-friendly pitch, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill started off India's batting.
Kyle Jamieson got New Zealand off to a perfect start dismissing Mayank Agarwal for 13 in the eighth over.
Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill stitched up a 50-run partnership to steady the Indian ship.
Playing the role of the aggressor, Gill notched his fourth Test half-century off 81 deliveries. His stay did not last long as Jamieson got rid of the youngster for 52 runs.
Pujara joined the openers in the pavilion after nicking a Tim Southee delivery to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.
Jamieson got his third wicket of the day after skipper Rahane chopped on to his stumps. Disappointment for Rahane who looked solid during his 63-ball 35 runs stay.
Debutant Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja took on the task of rebuilding the Indian innings and added 113 runs for the fifth wicket.
Both Iyer and Jadeja remained unbeaten on 73 and 50 respectively as India ended day one on 258/4.
