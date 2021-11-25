PSG Qualify For Last-16 Despite Defeat At Manchester City, Dortmund Head To Europa League
Manchester City topped their group after securing a 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain at home. Both teams have qualified for the next round.
Edin Džeko's second-half brace against Shakhtar Donetsk helped Inter Milan seal their spot in the last-16.
RB Leipzig all but booked their spot in the Europa League after beating Club Brugge 5-0.
Ajax maintained their perfect record in the Champions League this season with a 2-1 comeback win at Beşiktaş, thanks to a second-half brace by Sebastian Haller.
Liverpool made it five wins in five matches beating Porto 2-0 at Anfield with Mohammed Salah continuing his incredible goal scoring run.
Real Madrid booked their spot in the the next round after beating Sheriff Tiraspol 3-0 with goals from Toni Kross, David Alaba and Karim Benzema.
AC Milan kept their Champions League campaign alive after beating Atlético Madrid 1-0. Atlético need to beat Porto in their final match and hope Liverpool beat AC Milan to finish second.
Borussia Dortmund were relegated to the Europa League after falling to a 3-1 defeat to Sporting CP. Sporting have qualified for the knockout stages for the first time in 13 years.
