India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Helps India End Day One At 208/4
India's Test captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill opened India’s batting. Their partnership gave India a good start before Gill’s departure at 44. India were 80/1
Ajaz Patel showcased brilliant bowling where he scalped the wickets of Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli.
Kohli’s LBW dismissal has stirred up a controversy. Like Pujara, Kohli had to return back to the pavilion with a duck.
Patel continued his spell, bagging his fourth wicket of the innings. This time, it was Shreyas Iyer.
But opener Mayank Agarwal held the fort for India as he completed his fourth test century. He started rebuilding India’s innings with Wriddhiman Saha.
Both Agarwal and Saha remained unbeaten on 108 and 25 respectively as India ended day one on 208/4.
