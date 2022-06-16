India v Ireland T20I Series: Rahul Tripathi Gets Team India Call, Rahul Tewatia Dropped From Squad
On June 15, BCCI announced the Team India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. Hardik Pandya would be the captain and Bhuvneshwar Kumar would take vice-captain duties.
Rahul Tripathi has earned his maiden Team India call-up for the upcoming Ireland series, after missing out on the South Africa T20I series roster.
Rahul Tewatia was, however, not picked up by the selectors despite playing a crucial role in Gujarat Titans' title-winning campaign.
The all-rounder went to Twitter, writing a two-worded tweet saying "Expectations hurts". The tweet was quick to go viral, getting more than 20,000 likes.
Umran Malik, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav have also been called up for the T20I series squad. India would be facing Ireland for a two-match T20I series, starting from June 26.
