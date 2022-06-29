Mukesh Ambani Steps Down As Reliance Chairman, Son Akash Ambani Takes Charge
On June 28, Mukesh Ambani announced his resignation as the director of Reliance Jio with eldest son Akash Ambani taking charge as the new chairman of the company.
An alumnus of Economics from Brown University in the USA, Akash was previously a non-executive director at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.
Akash was also a part of teams that negotiated investment into Jio's parent firm by Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly known as Facebook).
With this succession, Mukesh Ambani now aims to take a backseat and pass on the responsibilities of his Reliance empire to his children.