India’s Independence Day Celebration In Photos
From people to monuments, celebrations take place across the country as India marks 75 years of its independence.
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative.
All of Delhi's monuments were lit up in the colours of the national flag to mark the occasion.
The Gautama Buddha Statue in Hyderabad was also lit up, along with other monuments in various parts of the country.
In Amritsar, the Attari-Wagah Border also witnessed celebrations for the joyous occasion on the eve of Independence Day.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) jawans celebrated by hoisting the flag in high-altitude locations, from Sikkim to Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as part of their mission 'Amritarohan'.
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, cricketers took to social media, expressing their wishes for Independence Day.
