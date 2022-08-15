Red Fort Decked Up For 76th Independence Day, PM Modi Addresses Nation
PM Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and addressed the nation from the Red Fort for India's 76th Independence Day.
As part of the '75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration initiative, the Red Fort was decorated with flowers before the prime minister's speech.
The prime minister was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar at the Red Fort.
Contingents from various Indian states attended the prime minister's independence day speech at the Red Fort.
The Indian Air Force's Mil Mi-17 showered flowers over the crowd at the Red Fort.
PM Modi wore a white safa (turban) with tricolour stripes and a long trail during his speech as part of his 2022 Independence Day look.
