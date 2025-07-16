India Had Over 9 Lakh Unvaccinated Children In 2024, Second Only To Nigeria: Report
India has over 9 lakh children who missed out on all routine vaccinations in 2024, according to new estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.
This places India second only to Nigeria in the number of ‘zero-dose’ children—those completely unvaccinated and unreached by immunisation services.
Globally, nine countries, including India, accounted for more than half of all such children. Others on the list include Sudan, Congo, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Yemen, Afghanistan, and Angola.
The WHO-UNICEF report found that while 89% of children under one received at least one dose of the DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis) vaccine—unchanged from 2023—only 85% completed the full three-dose series.
Measles vaccination coverage also rose slightly, with 76% of children receiving both doses, though far short of the 95% needed to prevent outbreaks.
WHO said access to vaccines remains “deeply unequal,” with 60 countries reporting major measles outbreaks last year.
Experts warned that collapsing international aid is worsening vaccine access. Conflicts and humanitarian crises, especially in countries like Sudan, continue to disrupt immunisation efforts.
