ChatGPT Restored After Outage Disrupts Users Worldwide. Here’s What Happened
ChatGPT is back online after a brief global outage earlier today. The disruption, which began around 6 AM IST and lasted for nearly three hours.
The outage affected several OpenAI services, including ChatGPT’s Record Mode, the Sora text-to-video model, and the Codex coding assistant.
According to outage tracking site Downdetector, thousands of users—including many in India—faced issues such as blank chat screens, interrupted conversations, and login failures.
OpenAI acknowledged the outage on its status page by 8:19 AM IST, citing increased error rates across multiple tools. It later confirmed that all services had been restored.
