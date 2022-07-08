India Beat England By 50 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead In T20 Series
Hardik Pandya's 50 and four-wicket haul helped India to beat England in the first T20I by 50 runs. With the victory, Team India got a crucial 1-0 lead in the T20I series.
Arshdeep Singh made his T20I debut for Team India and received his maiden cap from Rohit Sharma.
Sharma won the toss for India at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton and elected to bat first. He provided a head start before getting dismissed at 24 by Moeen Ali.
Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav played some powerful knocks, adding pressure on English bowlers. Their innings ended at 33 and 39 respectively.
Hardik Pandya took charge with a vital half-century. His inning helped India to end the 20 overs at 198/8.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar made an early breakthrough with the wicket of English skipper Jos Buttler in the first over.
Hardik Pandya helped India with the bowl as well, dismissing Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, and Liam Livingstone. England's top order collapsed quickly and stood at 33/4.
Harry Brook and Moeen Ali built a vital 50-run plus stand. Yuzvendra Chahal later broke their 61-run partnership, dismissing both Ali and Brook in quick succession.
Pandya later bagged the wicket of Sam Curran while Harshal Patel dismissed Tymal Mills.
Debutant Arshdeep Singh earned his maiden international wickets with the dismissal of Reece Topley and Matt Parkinson.
Chris Jordan remained unbeaten at 26 but the Indian bowlers bowled out England at 148 to confirm victory by 50-runs. They took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.
Hardik Pandya was awarded the Player of the Match for his 51-run knock with the bat and a four-wicket haul of 4/33 with the ball.
