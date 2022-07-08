Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe Shot At, Accused Arrested
On July 8, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot twice while attending an event in Nara. He collapsed after the attack.
The shooter was taken into custody for attempted murder. According to national broadcaster NHK, a man in his 40s is suspected of the attack.
The first shot reportedly missed Abe but the second shot hit him in the back. He fell to the ground, bleeding.
According to former Tokyo governor Yoichi Masuzoe, Abe suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest.
The former leader was in Nara for a stump speech ahead of the Japanese House of Councillors election, set to take place on July 10.
Shinzo Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, taking charge in 2006 for a year before returning in 2012. He resigned in 2020 after suffering a relapse of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease.