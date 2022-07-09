Sri Lanka: Thousands Of Protesters Break Into Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's House, Demand Resignation
On July 9, thousands of anti-govt protesters broke Police barricades and entered the President's residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
According to local reports, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled as protesters storm into his residence.
The island nation is facing its worst economic crisis ever with shortages in fuel supply, food and medicine.
The protesters demanded the President's resignation. Earlier this year, the president's bother Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on May 9.
Former Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya tweeted, "I always stand with the People of Sri Lanka. And will celebrate victory soon. This should be continue without any violation."
Several images and videos have surfaced on social media showing protesters occupying the President's residence, by lying on beds, and jumping into the swimming pool.
ALSO READ
Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Cleared Of Corruption Charges In FIFA Trial