Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India's Women Cricket Squad For Historic CWG 2022 In Birmingham
On July 11, the BCCI announced the squad for the Indian Women's team that will feature in the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.
Yastika Bhatia is reported to be the first choice wicket-keeper with Taniya Bhatia being the backup. The bowling lineup consists of three pace bowlers, namely Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar.
Sneh Rana would be joining the squad back after recovering from her injury. She is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.
Bengal's Richa Ghosh was kept on the stand-by list along with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and seamer Simran Dil Bahadur. They fell off the radar in recent times.
India are in Group A with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. Group B consists of Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa.
The top two teams from the respective pools will feature in the semi-finals. This is the first time Women's T20 cricket will feature in the Commonwealth Games.