ISSF World Cup 2022: Arjun Babuta Bags Gold In 10m Air Rifle Final
Arjun Babuta made the country proud after winning the gold medal in the finals of the 10m air rifle category at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.
With the victory, Arjun opened India's account at the ISSF World Cup on July 11.
The 23-year-old from Punjab defeated USA's Lucas Kozeniesky 17-9 in what seemed to be a one-sided contest. Kozeniesky was the silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Arjun ended the finals with a score of 261.1, which kept him ahead of Kozeniesky's 260.4. Another Indian shooter Parth Makhija played in the finals and scored 258.1 to finish fourth.
This was Arjun's maiden gold medal with the senior side. The youngster previously won gold at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan.
