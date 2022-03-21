FC Barcelona Dominate Against Real Madrid To Win El Clásico 0-4
FC Barcelona showcased dominance in their fashionable 0-4 victory against arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clásico. With this, the Catalans broke Madrid's streak of winning five clasicos in a row.
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoresheet for Barcelona, after converting Ousmane Dembele's cross into a vital header, providing a vital start for the visitors.
Defender Ronald Araujo doubled the lead for Barcelona with a crucial header from the corner kick. With this, Barcelona ended the first half with a 0-2 lead.
As the second half commenced, Barcelona were quick to make an instant impact. This time, it was Ferran Torres, who also featured in the scoresheet.
Soon after the third goal, Torres received a vital through ball to assist Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker was quick to chip the ball over Thibaut Courtois to make it 0-4.
The goal was initially called offside. But after protests from Barcelona players, the referee consulted with the VAR who changed the decision to confirm Barcelona's fourth goal.
With this, Barcelona recorded another fashionable Clásico victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. Under new manager Xavi, the Catalans continue their unbeaten run, extending it to 13 matches.
ALSO READ
Lakshya Sen Settles For Silver In All England Open After A Hard Fight Against Viktor Axelsen