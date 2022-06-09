India’s First Sologamy: 24-Year-Old Gujarat Woman Marries Herself
A 24-year-old woman in Gujarat has set a record by marrying herself, probably the first case of 'pologamy' in India.
Kshama Bindu shared the images of her wedding on Instagram. The wedding was complete with haldi and mehandi rituals.
Bindu stirred a row earlier when she said she would get married in a temple. Local BJP leader Sunita Shukla said she would not allow it since marrying oneself is not sanctioned in Hinduism.
Bindu had said she would get married on June 11. However, the wedding took place at her home on June 8 to avoid any controversy.
The newly wed is all set to go to Goa for honeymoon.
