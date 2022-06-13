16-Year-Old R Praggnanandhaa Wins Norway Chess Open
16-year-old Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa won the Norway Chess Open on Sunday.
Praggnanandhaa beat compatriot V Praneeth in the final round to finish on top with 7.5 points in nine matches.
Praggnanandhaa finished one point ahead of Israel's Marsel Efroimski and Sweden's Jung Min Seo who finished joint-second.
The Norway Chess Open was held on the sidelines of the top tier classical Norway Chess event which was won for a fifth time by Magnus Carlsen.
