French Open 2022: Iga Świątek Clinched Second Women's Singles Title After Beating Coco Gauff
Iga Świątek dominated against Coco Gauff in the finals of the Women's Singles Title. She defeated Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win the French Open.
Świątek was quick to win her first six games which led to her winning the first set 6-1, leaving no room for Gauff.
Gauff tried to come close, winning three more games. But it was not enough against Świątek, who ensured winning six more games.
With this, Świątek won the second set 6-3, that confirmed victory for the Polish youngster as she won another Roland Garros Women's Singles title.
She continues to stand as World no. 1 in Women's ranking after recording her sixth consecutive victory in a tournament.
