Australia Win ICC Women's World Cup 2022 After Defeating England By 71 Runs
Australia logged its record seventh World Cup after defeating England by 71 runs in the 2022 Women's World Cup final in Christchurch.
Heather Knight won the toss for England and opted to bowl first. Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes opened the innings for Aussies.
The duo provided a great start for Australia, maintaining a partnership of 160 runs before Haynes was dismissed at 68 by Sophie Ecclestone.
Healy continued her splendid batting to complete another century in the World Cup. She built a 156-runs partnership with Beth Mooney.
Healy went on to score 170 runs off 138 balls. She broke compatriot Adam Gilchrist's record of scoring the highest runs in a World Cup final innings.
Her partnership with Mooney helped Australia set a mammoth target of 357 runs. Tamsin Beaumont and Danni Wyatt opened the scoresheet for England.
Megan Schutt was quick to make the early breakthrough, dismissing Wyatt. England started losing wickets in quick succession.
Nat Sciver took charge, providing a ray of hope for England to complete the run chase.
She remained unbeaten at 148 runs but her knock went in vain as England lost all ten wickets for 285 runs.
With this, Australia wins the Women's World Cup for a record seventh time. Alyssa Healy was awarded the Player of the Tournament for her performance. She recorded 509 runs with an average of 56.55 and eight dismissals as a wicket-keeper.