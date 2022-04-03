Sri Lanka Bans Facebook, WhatsApp, Other Social Media Platforms As Protests Continue
Social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, have been blocked in Sri Lanka amid rising protests over economic crisis there.
"The social media block is temporary and imposed due to special instructions given by the Defence Ministry," Sri Lanka's Telecommunications Regulatory Commission said.
"It was imposed in the interests of the country and people to maintain calm," Jayantha de Silva, Chairman of the Commission was quoted as saying by Reuters.
Sri Lanka is faced with immense economic crisis, owing to economic mismanagement and pandemic, which hit the tourism sector there.
The Rajapaksa govt also imposed a 36-hour-long curfew from Saturday 6pm, in a bid to stop the anti-government protests against shortages of fuel, food and medicines.
Over 650 people have been arrested, according to officials. Calls for protests in Sri Lanka were given on social media earlier.
Also Read
TATA IPL 2022 Match 8: Umesh Yadav, Andre Russell Star In KKRs Six-Wicket Win Over PBKS