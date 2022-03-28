ICC Women's World Cup: India's Semi-Final Dreams Crash After Dramatic Defeat By South Africa
South Africa beat India by three wickets in the Women's World Cup. With this, the Proteas confirmed their spot in the semi-finals.
Indian skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a solid start for India. Verma completed her half-century before getting run-out at 53.
Yastika Bhatia soon joined Verma in the pavilion. From here, Mandhana started building a vital partnership for India along with Mithali Raj.
Mandhana went on to complete her half-century before Masabata Klaas ended her innings at 71. Mithali Raj completed her half-century, helping India to build a solid total.
Klaas stepped up again, this time getting the Indian skipper. Harmanpreet Kaur played some vital knocks but fell two runs short of a half-century. India set a target of 275 for South Africa.
Kaur went for a direct hit to run-out Lizelle Lee, getting an early breakthrough for India. South Africa were 14/1.
Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall took charge with a vital 100-runs plus partnership to add pressure on India. Richa Ghosh stumped out Goodall at 49 to break the partnership. South Africa were 139/2.
Harmanpreet Kaur soon bowled out Wolvaardt at 80. She went on to trap Suné Luus plumb LBW, setting up a thriller as South Africa required 127 runs off 126 balls.
Mignon du Preez stepped up for the Proteas until the very last ball, scoring an unbeaten 52 runs to help South Africa beat India by three wickets to seal a spot in the semi-finals.
The defeat ended India's campaign in the World Cup. South Africa join West Indies, England and Australia in the semi-finals. Mignon du Preez was awarded the Player of the Match for her heroics.
ALSO READ
TATA IPL 2022: Here Are The List Of Players Announced As Replacements