ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies Fail To Qualify For Super 12 Following Ireland's Victory By Nine Wickets
Paul Sterling's batting heroics help Ireland script an infamous victory against the West Indies by nine wickets, knocking the two-time record champions out of the T20 World Cup preliminary group stage.
Nicholas Pooran won the toss for the Windies at Hobart and opted to bat first. Brandon King stood out for the West Indies with the bat, completing his 50.
King remained unbeaten at 62 to finish the 20 overs for West Indies at 146/5. The Irish batters provided a solid start to the second inning.
The opening stand of Paul Sterling and captain Andrew Balbirnie went on till 73 before the skipper was dismissed at 37 by Akeal Hosein. Sterling completed his half-century.
Sterling built another vital partnership, this time with Lorcan Tucker. The duo stood unbeaten with Sterling finishing at 66 to confirm Ireland's victory by nine wickets.
The sensational victory also meant that Ireland qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, knocking out record two-time champions West Indies out of the competition.
Ireland would be accompanied in the Super 12 by the winner between Scotland and Zimbabwe who face each other for the last Group Stage fixture from 1:30 PM (IST).