Shrikant Tyagi, Noida Politician Jailed For Abusing Woman, Gets Hero's Welcome On Release
Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi who was jailed in August for abusing a woman in a residential society was released on October 20.
Tyagi received a hero's welcome and was garlanded by his supporters after he walked free on Thursday.
He was granted bail by Allahabad High Court on Monday. Tyagi was arrested two months ago after a video of him abusing and assaulting a woman in his apartment complex surfaced on social media.
The verbal spat between the two had allegedly broken out over the planting of trees. Tyagi was arrested from Meerut and was booked under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.
Tyagi was given bail by the court on the condition that he should not tamper with evidence or threaten, or harass the prosecution witnesses.
