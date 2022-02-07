Hyundai Pakistan's Controversial Tweet On Kashmir Furiates Netizens, Releases Statement
On February 5, a Hyundai Pakistan dealer shared a tweet on Kashmir Solidarity Day that sparked controversy on social media, infuriating netizens in India.
The dealer wrote, “Let us remember the sacrifice of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom”.
The automobile company received severe backlash from Indian netizens, who questioned Hyundai's political stance. This was followed by the #boycotthyundai trend on Twitter India.
Followed by the criticism, Hyundai Pakistan made their Twitter account private for the time being. Hyundai India shared a statement for addressing the issue to its Indian buyers.
In the statement, Hyundai said that it "has been committed to the India market for more than 25 years now". The company is the second-largest automobile manufacturer in India after Maruti Suzuki.
