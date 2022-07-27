Police Complaints Allege Ranveer Singh's Nude Magazine Photoshoot 'Outraged' Women's Modesty

Two separate complaints were registered at Mumbai's Chembur Police Station on July 26 accusing Ranveer Singh of insulting the modesty of women and for obscene content.
Photos from Singh's shoot with New York-based Paper Magazine went viral after he posted them on social media. Now, these photos are again in the news because of the complaints filed with the police.
One of the FIRs was filed by Lalit Tekchandani, who represents an NGO called Shyam Mangaram Foundation. He said that Ranveer's nude photos insult the modesty of women and hurt their sentiments.
Tekchandani filed complaints under Indian Penal Code Section 292 (sale of obscene books), Section 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people) and Section 509 (insulting modesty of women with words, act, sound, and gesture).
The second FIR was filed by Vedika Chaubey, a city lawyer based in Mumbai. Police registered her complaint under Section 67(A) of the IT Act, 2000 which deal with publishing sexually explicit content.
Similar to Tekchandani's complaint, Chaubey also registered her case under IPC Section 292 (publishing obscene material), Section 293 (sale of obscene content to young people) and Section 509 (insulting women's modesty).
In an interview with NDTV, Chaubey said Ranveer's display of his "bum" is offensive and his nude photo shoot is a "national issue".