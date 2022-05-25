TATA IPL 2022 Playoffs: GT Cruise To The Final After 7-Wicket Win Against RR In Qualifier 1
David Miller inspired GT yet again with an unbeaten knock of 68 runs to make the comeback against RR and win by 7 wickets. With this, GT have qualified for the 2022 IPL Finals.
Hardik Pandya won the toss at the Eden Gardens and opted to bowl first. Yash Dayal was quick to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson took control with a 50-run stand.
Captain Samson's inning came to an agonising end at 47, getting dismissed by Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore. Buttler went ahead to complete yet another half-century.
Devdutt Padikkal got bowled out by Pandya. Buttler's inning came to an end at 87 after getting run out by Alzarri Joseph. RR completed the 20 overs at 188/6.
Trent Boult fired an early blow for the Royals as Wriddhiman Saha got dismissed for a duck in the second ball of the innings. Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade continued the run-chase for GT.
The duo completed their 50-run stand before both Gill and Wade got dismissed at 35 respectively. Pandya and Miller continued the run chase for GT from 85/3.
Miller completed his half-century. He went on for an unbeaten knock of 68 while Pandya remained unbeaten at 40 to help Gujarat complete the run-chase and win by 7 wickets.
With this victory, the GT have advanced to the IPL Finals. RR get another chance to qualify for the final in Qualifier 2, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator between LSG and RCB.
For his unbeaten knock of 68 runs, David Miller was announced as the Player of the Match.
ALSO READ
Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At World Boxing Championships, Becomes Fifth Indian Woman To Become World Champion