Gun-wielding Man Barges Into Bengal School, Arrested After Being Disarmed By Cops
A gun-wielding man reportedly barged into a high school in Bengal’s Malda on Wednesday and held the students hostage for nearly an hour before being overpowered by the police.
The man has been identified as Raju Vallabh. He reportedly entered a classroom with nearly 40 students and threatened to kill everyone.
PTI quoted police officials as saying that Vallabh brandished a gun and asked the teacher to sit in a corner as he gave threats.
He reportedly alleged that his wife had taken away his son, a student of that school, and the administration wasn’t doing enough to trace them.
He was overpowered by cops and a pistol, two bottles of a liquid and a knife were seized from his possession.
Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee later complimented the cops for taking timely action and avoiding any untoward situation
