TATA IPL 2022: Rashid Khan’s Last Over Stunner Helps Gujarat Titans Beat SRH
Rashid Khan came in clutch for Gujarat Titans with a last-ball six to help them complete the high run-chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad, beating them by 5 wickets.
Hardik Pandya opted to bowl first after winning the toss for GT. Abhishek Sharma and skipper Kane Williamson opened the innings for SRH.
Mohammed Shami was quick to make the early breakthrough for GT, bowling out Williamson. He went on to trap Rahul Tripathi between the wickets.
Sharma continued the innings and built a solid 50-run stand with Aiden Markram. The former went on to complete his half-century.
Their 96-run partnership came to an end after Sharma was bowled out by Alzarri Joseph. Nicholas Pooran also followed Sharma to the pavilion after getting dismissed by Shami.
Markram also completed his half-century, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad to end the 20 overs at 198/6. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha started the run-chase for Gujarat Titans.
The duo provided a solid start to Gujarat's run-chase with a 50-run stand. Umran Malik got the vital breakthrough for Hyderabad, bowling out Gill.
Clocking over +150kmph with the ball, Malik's fiery spell was adding the pressure on Gujarat batters as he went on sending Hardik Pandya back to the pavilion.
Saha guarded his wicket to complete an important half-century. His inning came to an end at 68 after getting clean bowled by Malik.
The pacer soon clean bowled David Miller and Abhinav Manohar for a duck to complete a sensation 5-wicket haul. He recorded his career-best figure of 5/25. Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan continued the batting for Gujarat.
Rashid Khan went for the match-winning last ball sixer to ensure another victory for Gujarat Titans. They defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad for 5 wickets.
Despite being on the losing side, Umran Malik stole the spotlight with his bowling figure of 5/25, which earned him the Player of the Match award.