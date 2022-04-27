Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bhalswa Landfill Site In Delhi
A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday evening with firefighting operations continuing on Wednesday.
The Bhalaswa landfill is the second site to report a fire after three fires broke out at the Ghazipur landfill in March and April.
While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said that the heatwave coupled with the highly inflammable methane gas produced at landfills cause fires.
The AAP-led Delhi government has blamed the BJP-led Delhi Municipal Corporation's mismanagement for the fire with Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to provide a detailed report.
The smoke rising from the fire has worsened the air pollution in the city with people living in areas around the landfill complaining of breathlessness.