Nikhat Zareen Wins Gold At World Boxing Championships, Becomes Fifth Indian Woman To Become World Champion
Nikhat Zareen won a gold medal in the women's 52kg category at the Women's World Boxing Championship after notching a 5-0 win in the final.
Zareen's gold medal at the World Championships is India's first since Mary Kom won in 2018.
Nikhat is the fifth female boxer to win a gold medal at the world championships after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC.
"All those hurdles which I have faced in my career have made me strong. I have become mentally strong after all these and my thought process is that whatever happens, I have to fight and give my best," Zareen said.