TATA IPL 2022 Finals: Hardik Pandya Leads Gujarat Titans To First Title After Starring In Final Against Rajasthan Royals
The Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya bagged their first IPL title with a seven-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in the final.
Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and opted to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler opened the innings for Rajasthan before Yash Dayal got the wicket of Jaiswal.
Captain Samson joined Buttler and continued till 14 before getting out by Pandya. RR soon lost the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and Buttler, standing at 79/4.
The attack continued from the GT bowlers, who were picking up wickets in quick succession. RR ended their 20 overs at 130/9.
Prasidh Krishna was quick to make the early breakthrough for RR, bowling out Wriddhiman Saha. Trent Boult soon got the wicket of Matthew Wade.
Shubman Gill built a 63-run stand with Hardik Pandya. Yuzvendra Chahal broke the partnership after dismissing Pandya. David Miller joined Gill at the crease.
The duo finished the match as Gill hit the match-winning sixer off Obed McCoy to seal the IPL title for GT to win by 7-wickets against RR, clinching their maiden title in their debut season.
Hardik Pandya was announced as the Player of the Match for his all-around performance, scoring 34 runs with the bat and picking 3/17 with the ball.
Jos Buttler was awarded the Player of the Tournament award for his outstanding performance with the bat. He also won the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer this season.
