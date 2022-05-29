Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala died of gunshot wounds on Sunday.
The 28-year-old singer turned politician joined Congress ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab. He lost to Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes
He was travelling to his village in Mansa when an unidentified gunmen shot at his car. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.
The incident took place a day after the Punjab government withdrew the singer's security cover.
