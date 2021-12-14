Women Are Housewives; Waist Size 24: Five Instances Of Sexism In Textbooks
CBSE recently came under attack for a passage in Class 10 question paper that blamed women for issues among the teenagers.
The passage in the section for reading comprehension said that it was the 'emancipation' of the wife that impacted the 'parental control'.
But this isn't the first time that the education system has made a sexist comment or promoted gender stereotypes. Here is a look at some of those cases.
In 2017, a Class 12 textbook raised eyebrows for sexist content in one of the chapters. It said that 36-24-36 figure is the ideal body size for women.
'Ugliness' and 'disability' according to Class 12 Sociology textbook in Maharashtra was the reason for families seeking dowry in marriages.
In 2006, a Hindi textbook in Rajasthan compared donkeys to housewives for toiling all day. It went on to say that donkeys were better than women since they did not complain or walk away to their parents' house.
In 2015, a teacher in Chhatisgarh complained over a textbook which said that unemployment had risen post independence as women started taking up jobs in various sectors.
Another textbook in Rajasthan said it was 'good height' and 'good complexion' that one needs to have to become a good entrepreneur.