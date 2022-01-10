79th Golden Globes: Here Are The Motion Picture Winners In 2022
Will Smith was announced as the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his role in King Richard.
Nicole Kidman's role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos saw her winning this year's Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture.
Rachel Zegler took home the award of Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.
Andrew Garfield's role in Tick, Tick... Boom! saw him winning this year's Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film.
Kenneth Branagh won the Golden Globe for Best Screenplay for his work in Belfast.
Hans Zimmer came out big yet again, winning another Golden Globe for Best Original Score, thanks to his production in Dune.
Ariana DeBose was awarded the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her role in West Side Story.
With this, West Side Story bagged the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture, edging past Don't Look Up and Tick, Tick... Boom!
Japanese film Drive My Car, based on Haruki Murakami's Men Without Women was awarded as the Best Foreign Language Film.
Kodi Smit-McPhee won the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role in The Power of the Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
With this, The Power of the Dog also scored the Best Drama Motion Picture title, edging past King Richard, Dune, Belfast and CODA.
New Zealand film director Jane Campion was awarded as the Best Director of a Motion Picture for directing The Power of the Dog.
Disney's Encanto bagged the 79th Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film.
ALSO READ
Succession Biggest Winner In TV With Three Golden Globe Awards, MJ Rodriguez Creates History