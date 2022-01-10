Succession Biggest Winner In TV With Three Golden Globe Awards, MJ Rodriguez Creates History
Succession was the biggest winner of the night clinching the Golden Globe award for best TV series drama. The HBO drama beat the highly popular Squid Game, Lupin and The Morning Show to claim the award.
Jeremy Strong, who portrays Kendall Roy on Succession, won the best actor in TV drama award pipping the likes of Brian Cox, Omar Sy and Lee Jung-jae.
Mj Rodriguez created history when she became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe awards after she won for best actress in a TV drama for her role in Pose.
Micheal Keaton won the award for best actor in a TV film or mini series for his starring role as Dr. Samuel Finnix in the miniseries, Dopesick.
Kate Winslet took the award for best actress in a TV film or miniseries for her role in Mare of Easttown.
The Amazon Prime historical drama The Underground Railroad took home the Golden Globe for best TV series beating the likes of Dopesick and Mare of Easttown.
For her role as a stand-up comic, Jean Smart won the Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV comedy or musical.
Jason Sudeikis won the Golden Globe award for best actor in a TV musical or comedy for the second year in a row for his starring role in and as Ted Lasson.
Hacks pipped Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso and Reservation Dogs to win the Golden Globe award for best musical or comedy TV series.
Sarah Snook won Succession's third award as she clinched the Golden Glob for best supporting actress in a TV series beating the likes of Hannah Waddingham, Jennifer Coolidge and Andie MacDowell.
Oh Yeong-su pipped Succession's Kieran Culkin and Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein won the Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a TV series for his role in Squid Game.